Carole Bayer SagerBorn 8 March 1947
Carole Bayer Sager
1947-03-08
Carole Bayer Sager (born Carol Bayer March 8, 1947) is an American lyricist, singer, songwriter, painter, and New York Times best-selling author.
You're Moving Out Today
I'd Rather Leave While I'm in Love
It's The Falling In Love
Don't Wish Too Hard
