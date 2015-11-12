HepcatFormed 1989
Hepcat
1989
Hepcat Biography (Wikipedia)
Hepcat is a ska and reggae band formed in southern California in 1989. Their soulful harmonies and mellow rhythms were unlike those of contemporaries and more akin to musicians from the heyday of 1960s Jamaican ska, also referred to as the first wave.
Penny Reel
Penny Reel
I Can't Wait
I Can't Wait
