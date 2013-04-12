Karl Edmond De Vere Wallinger (born 19 October 1957, Prestatyn, Wales) is a Welsh musician, songwriter and record producer. He is best known for leading the band World Party and for his mid-1980s stint in The Waterboys. He also wrote and originally released the song "She's the One", which was later covered by Robbie Williams and became a hit single.

Wallinger is a multi-instrumentalist, enabling him to demo and record the bulk of World Party material as a one-man band. He plays the guitar left-handed.