Karl Wallinger Born 19 October 1957
Karl Wallinger
1957-10-19
Karl Wallinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Edmond De Vere Wallinger (born 19 October 1957, Prestatyn, Wales) is a Welsh musician, songwriter and record producer. He is best known for leading the band World Party and for his mid-1980s stint in The Waterboys. He also wrote and originally released the song "She's the One", which was later covered by Robbie Williams and became a hit single.
Wallinger is a multi-instrumentalist, enabling him to demo and record the bulk of World Party material as a one-man band. He plays the guitar left-handed.
Ship Of Fools
Karl Wallinger
Ship Of Fools
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ship Of Fools
She's The One
Karl Wallinger
She's The One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's The One
Put The Message In The Box
Karl Wallinger
Put The Message In The Box
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put The Message In The Box
Take It Up
Karl Wallinger
Take It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take It Up
Is It Like Today
Karl Wallinger
Is It Like Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is It Like Today
Words
Karl Wallinger
Words
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Words
Trouble Down Here
Karl Wallinger
Trouble Down Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble Down Here
Everybody's Falling In Love
Karl Wallinger
Everybody's Falling In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody's Falling In Love
