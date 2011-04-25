Jimmie SkinnerBorn 27 April 1909. Died 27 October 1979
Jimmie Skinner
1909-04-27
Jimmie Skinner (April 27, 1909 – October 27, 1979) was an American country and bluegrass music singer, songwriter and acoustic guitarist. He also was known for a mail-order record business and retail store in Cincinnati, Ohio.
