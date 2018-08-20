Rob Ellis, better known as Pinch, is a dubstep artist from Bristol, United Kingdom noted for his fusion of styles such as Reggae, World Music, and Dancehall with dubstep. He released his first album, Underwater Dancehall in 2007, on Tectonic records, which he founded. One of Pinch's most well-known tracks is "Qawwali", released on Planet Mu records, which references the devotional singing of the same name and features samples of harmonium and singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. His songs appear on compilations such as "Box of Dub: Dubstep and Future Dub 2" (Soul Jazz Records), "Science Faction: Dubstep" (Breakbeat Science Recordings), "10 Tons Heavy" (Planet Mu) and "200" (Planet Mu). More recently he has moved away from dubstep towards the UK Bass scene, working with producers such as Mumdance and Adrian Sherwood.