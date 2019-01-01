Buddy Peace
Buddy Peace Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Budd, better known by his stage name Buddy Peace, is an English hip hop producer and DJ from London. He has been the resident DJ for Lex Records and Strange Famous Records.
