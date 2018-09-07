Gerónimo Rauch
Gerónimo Rauch Tracks
This is Me (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
BBC Concert Orchestra
The Greatest Showman: This Is Me
BBC Concert Orchestra
The Phantom of the Opera: Music of the Night
BBC Concert Orchestra
Les Miserables: Bring Him Home
BBC Concert Orchestra
The Phantom of the Opera
BBC Concert Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night with Craig Revel Horwood
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
2018-08-29T07:44:11
29
Aug
2018
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Magic of the Musicals
Corn Exchange, King's Lynn
2015-07-20T07:44:11
20
Jul
2015
19:30
Corn Exchange, King's Lynn
