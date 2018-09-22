Antonio CestiDied 14 October 1669
Antonio Cesti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b6ba06d-69fc-4dde-aa04-145787e91c43
Antonio Cesti Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietro Marc'Antonio Cesti (baptism 5 August 1623 – 14 October 1669), known today primarily as an Italian composer of the Baroque era, was also a singer (tenor), and organist. He was "the most celebrated Italian musician of his generation".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Antonio Cesti Tracks
Sort by
Intorno all'idol mio
Antonio Cesti
Intorno all'idol mio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intorno all'idol mio
Performer
Last played on
Intorno all'idol mio
Antonio Cesti
Intorno all'idol mio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j58c.jpglink
Intorno all'idol mio
Last played on
Tibrino and Gelone's duet 'Pur ti ritrovo alfine': from Orontea, Act 1 Scene 13
Antonio Cesti
Tibrino and Gelone's duet 'Pur ti ritrovo alfine': from Orontea, Act 1 Scene 13
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tibrino and Gelone's duet 'Pur ti ritrovo alfine': from Orontea, Act 1 Scene 13
Last played on
Filosofia's Aria 'Sciolta il crin' from the prologue of 'Orontea'
Antonio Cesti
Filosofia's Aria 'Sciolta il crin' from the prologue of 'Orontea'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Filosofia's Aria 'Sciolta il crin' from the prologue of 'Orontea'
Last played on
Tu Mancavi A Tormentarmi
Antonio Cesti
Tu Mancavi A Tormentarmi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw9.jpglink
Tu Mancavi A Tormentarmi
Orchestra
Last played on
Intorno all'idol mio
Antonio Cesti
Intorno all'idol mio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww929.jpglink
Intorno all'idol mio
Last played on
Era la notte
Antonio Cesti
Era la notte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Era la notte
Last played on
Alidoro's aria: 'Qual profondo letargo' - from Orontea Act 2 Scene 18
Antonio Cesti
Alidoro's aria: 'Qual profondo letargo' - from Orontea Act 2 Scene 18
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alidoro's aria: 'Qual profondo letargo' - from Orontea Act 2 Scene 18
Last played on
Dormi, ben mio from 'Orontea'
Antonio Cesti
Dormi, ben mio from 'Orontea'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxk2.jpglink
Dormi, ben mio from 'Orontea'
Arias from 'La Dori' and 'L'Argia'
Antonio Cesti
Arias from 'La Dori' and 'L'Argia'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxk2.jpglink
Arias from 'La Dori' and 'L'Argia'
Overture from 'L'Argia' and O quanto concorso - cantata
Antonio Cesti
Overture from 'L'Argia' and O quanto concorso - cantata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxk2.jpglink
Overture from 'L'Argia' and O quanto concorso - cantata
Intorno all'Idol mio from 'Orontea' and Su lieto from 'L'Argia'
Antonio Cesti
Intorno all'Idol mio from 'Orontea' and Su lieto from 'L'Argia'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxk2.jpglink
Intorno all'Idol mio from 'Orontea' and Su lieto from 'L'Argia'
Berenice from 'Il Tito'
Antonio Cesti
Berenice from 'Il Tito'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxk2.jpglink
Berenice from 'Il Tito'
Non si parli piu - cantata
Antonio Cesti
Non si parli piu - cantata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxk2.jpglink
Non si parli piu - cantata
Sinfonia from 'La Dori' and aria from 'Il Tito'
Antonio Cesti
Sinfonia from 'La Dori' and aria from 'Il Tito'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxk2.jpglink
Sinfonia from 'La Dori' and aria from 'Il Tito'
Arias from L'Argia, La Dori and Orontea
Antonio Cesti
Arias from L'Argia, La Dori and Orontea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fxk2.jpglink
Arias from L'Argia, La Dori and Orontea
Orontea - "Intorno all'idol mio"
Alan Curtis
Orontea - "Intorno all'idol mio"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255qcq.jpglink
Orontea - "Intorno all'idol mio"
Last played on
Tu mancavi a tormentarmi, crudelissma speranza
Antonio Cesti
Tu mancavi a tormentarmi, crudelissma speranza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu mancavi a tormentarmi, crudelissma speranza
Last played on
Intorno all'idol mio for voice and continuo
Antonio Cesti
Intorno all'idol mio for voice and continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intorno all'idol mio for voice and continuo
Last played on
Tu mancavi a tormentarmi
Antonio Cesti
Tu mancavi a tormentarmi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu mancavi a tormentarmi
Last played on
Le disgrazie d'Amore– Act 2, scene 2
Antonio Cesti
Le disgrazie d'Amore– Act 2, scene 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le disgrazie d'Amore– Act 2, scene 2
Last played on
Intorno all'idol mio
Antonio Cesti
Intorno all'idol mio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intorno all'idol mio
Last played on
Le Discrazie d'Amore: È tempo sì, sì
Antonio Cesti
Le Discrazie d'Amore: È tempo sì, sì
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Discrazie d'Amore: È tempo sì, sì
Last played on
Antonio Cesti Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist