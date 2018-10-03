Husky RescueFormed 2002
Husky Rescue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b6b5e56-9c72-4106-8285-60c4983af93f
Husky Rescue Biography (Wikipedia)
Husky Rescue are a Finnish electronic music band from Helsinki, formed in 2002. The band consists of Marko Nyberg, Johanna Kalén and Antony Bentley.
Husky Rescue Tracks
Nightless Night
Nightless Night
Sweet Little Kitten (6 Music Session, 28 Jun 2005)
Neon Lights Of Tomorrow (6 Music Session, 28 Jun 2005)
Gasoline Girl (6 Music Session, 28 Jun 2005)
City Lights (6 Music Session, 28 Jun 2005)
My Shelter
My Shelter
Caravan
Caravan
Sound Of Love
Sound Of Love
Sunrise In The Mist
Sunrise In The Mist
Tree House
Tree House
Under Friendly Fire
Under Friendly Fire
Under Friendly Fire (radio edit)
Under Friendly Fire (radio edit)
Deep Forest Green
Deep Forest Green
Summertime Cowboy
Summertime Cowboy
Restless Feet
Restless Feet
Min Lilla Eld
Min Lilla Eld
Fast Lane
Fast Lane
Fast Lane (Black Grass Refix)
Fast Lane (Black Grass Refix)
Wolf Trap Motel
Wolf Trap Motel
they are coming
they are coming
