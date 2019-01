Mock & Toof are a British electronic music act formed by Duncan Stump and Nick Woolfson. The duo have released two acclaimed albums, Tuning Echoes (2010) and Temporary Happiness (2012). They have also released music on DFA Records, Mule Music, and RVNG Intl. Mock & Toof have provided remixes for the likes of Hot Chip, The Scissor Sisters, Maps, Miss Kittin, Zero 7, Groove Armada & Friendly Fires.

