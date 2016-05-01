Mock & Toof
Mock & Toof Biography (Wikipedia)
Mock & Toof are a British electronic music act formed by Duncan Stump and Nick Woolfson. The duo have released two acclaimed albums, Tuning Echoes (2010) and Temporary Happiness (2012). They have also released music on DFA Records, Mule Music, and RVNG Intl. Mock & Toof have provided remixes for the likes of Hot Chip, The Scissor Sisters, Maps, Miss Kittin, Zero 7, Groove Armada & Friendly Fires.
Mock & Toof Tracks
Underwater
Mock & Toof
Underwater
Underwater
Move Along
Mock & Toof
Move Along
Move Along
Walking The Streets (Legowelt Remix)
Mock & Toof
Walking The Streets (Legowelt Remix)
Walking The Streets (Legowelt Remix)
Confusion Time
Mock & Toof
Confusion Time
Confusion Time
Confusion (Lauer Remix)
Mock & Toof
Confusion (Lauer Remix)
Confusion (Lauer Remix)
Shoeshine Boogie
Mock & Toof
Shoeshine Boogie
Shoeshine Boogie
Norman's Eyes
Mock & Toof
Norman's Eyes
Norman's Eyes
Farewell To Wendo
Mock & Toof
Farewell To Wendo
Farewell To Wendo
Suppress Your Feelings
Mock & Toof
Suppress Your Feelings
Suppress Your Feelings
Day Ken Died
Mock & Toof
Day Ken Died
Day Ken Died
