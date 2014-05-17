Mabel MercerBorn 3 February 1900. Died 20 April 1984
Mabel Mercer
1900-02-03
Mabel Mercer Biography (Wikipedia)
Mabel Mercer (3 February 1900 – 20 April 1984) was an English-born cabaret singer who performed in the United States, Britain, and Europe with the greats in jazz and cabaret. She was a featured performer at Chez Bricktop in Paris, owned by the hostess Bricktop, and performed in such clubs as Le Ruban Bleu, Tony's, the RSVP, the Carlyle, the St. Regis Hotel, and eventually her own room, the Byline Club. Among those who frequently attended Mercer's shows was Frank Sinatra, who made no secret of his emulating her phrasing and story-telling techniques.
Mabel Mercer Tracks
Mabel Mercer
Experiment
While We're Young
Mabel Mercer
While We're Young
While We're Young
Last played on
Little Girl Blue
Mabel Mercer
Little Girl Blue
Little Girl Blue
Last played on
Jenny Rebecca
Mabel Mercer
Jenny Rebecca
Jenny Rebecca
Last played on
Young and Foolish
Mabel Mercer
Young and Foolish
Young and Foolish
Last played on
