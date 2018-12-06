The ApplejacksFormed 1962
The Applejacks
1962
The Applejacks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Applejacks were an English pop and beat group of the 1960s. They were the first "Brumbeat" group (that is, from the West Midlands conurbation-Birmingham area) to reach the Top 10 of the UK Singles Chart, and were unusual for having a female bass guitarist, Megan Davies.
The Applejacks Tracks
Tell Me When
The Applejacks
Tell Me When
Tell Me When
Mexican Hat Rock
The Applejacks
Mexican Hat Rock
Mexican Hat Rock
Like Dreamers Do
The Applejacks
Like Dreamers Do
Like Dreamers Do
Baby Jane
The Applejacks
Baby Jane
Baby Jane
Like Dreamers Do
Applejacks
Like Dreamers Do
Like Dreamers Do
