Pascal Devoyon Biography
Pascal Devoyon (born 6 April 1953) is a French classical pianist.
Élégie, Op 24
Gabriel Fauré
Papillon, Op 77
Gabriel Fauré
Piano Trio in G minor, 1st movement
Ernest Chausson
Andante and Allegro for clarinet and piano
Ernest Chausson
Pièce in C major, Op.39
Ernest Chausson
Sicilienne
Gabriel Fauré
Chant Saphique, Op.91
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Cello Sonata No 2 in G minor, Op 117
Gabriel Fauré
Reve d'enfant
Eugène Ysaÿe
Poeme Elegiaque in D minor Opus 12
Eugène Ysaÿe
Poème, Op 25
Ernest Chausson
Cello Sonata No. 2 in G minor
Steven Isserlis
Cello Sonata No 1 in D minor, Op 109 (3rd mvt)
Gabriel Fauré
Sicilienne, Op 78
Gabriel Fauré
