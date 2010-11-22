Rockie CharlesBorn 14 November 1942. Died 12 March 2010
Rockie Charles
1942-11-14
Rockie Charles Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Charles Merrick (November 14, 1942 – March 21, 2010), known professionally as Rockie Charles was an American Blues singer, songwriter and guitarist from New Orleans. He was described as the "President of Soul".
