Alan Watt
Contented Wi' Little, And Canty Wi' Mair - Song J.300a For Voice, Flute, Violin
Utako Ikeda, Christopher Field, Carl Maria von Weber & Alan Watt
Contented Wi' Little, And Canty Wi' Mair - Song J.300a For Voice, Flute, Violin
Contented Wi' Little, And Canty Wi' Mair - Song J.300a For Voice, Flute, Violin
Last played on
Die Liebe der Danae Act 3
Richard Strauss
Die Liebe der Danae Act 3
Die Liebe der Danae Act 3
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1982: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-14T08:00:29
14
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
