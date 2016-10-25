Carla ScalettiBorn 1956
Carla Scaletti
1956
Carla Scaletti Biography (Wikipedia)
Carla Scaletti (born 1956) is an American harpist, composer, music technologist and the inventor of the Kyma Sound Design Environment as well as president of Symbolic Sound.
Carla Scaletti Tracks
Frog Pool Farm
Frog Pool Farm
