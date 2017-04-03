Pat GreenBorn 5 April 1972
Pat Green
1972-04-05
Pat Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Craven Green (born April 5, 1972 in San Antonio, Texas) is an American Texas Country artist. Active since 1995, he has recorded a total of seven studio albums, including several independent works, three for Republic Records and two for BNA. Fifteen of his singles have charted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, of which the highest-peaking is the No. 3 "Wave on Wave" from his gold-certified album of the same name.
Pat Green Tracks
Country Star
Long Way To Go (Headed Home)
Ruby's Two Sad Daughters
Wave On Wave
Somewhere Between Texas & Mexico
Even the Losers
Austin
If I Had A Boat
Rainy Day Woman
All Just To Get To You
Pat Green Links
