Thee FactionUK rock group
Thee Faction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b60191c-d82c-4cba-96ea-cfcc0b99d498
Thee Faction Tracks
Sort by
(Get It Out) Of Your System
Thee Faction
(Get It Out) Of Your System
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Get It Out) Of Your System
Last played on
Strictly Come Marching
Thee Faction
Strictly Come Marching
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strictly Come Marching
Last played on
Better Than Wages
Thee Faction
Better Than Wages
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Than Wages
Last played on
(Don't Call On Rock'n'Roll) Call On G.D.H Cole
Thee Faction
(Don't Call On Rock'n'Roll) Call On G.D.H Cole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fun To Agitate
Thee Faction
Fun To Agitate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fun To Agitate
Last played on
Soap Box
Thee Faction
Soap Box
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soap Box
Last played on
Deft Left
Thee Faction
Deft Left
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deft Left
Performer
Last played on
Marx,my main man
Thee Faction
Marx,my main man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marx,my main man
Last played on
Customer
Thee Faction
Customer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Customer
Performer
Last played on
Thee Faction Links
Back to artist