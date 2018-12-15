Lapalux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n6527.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b5f6947-c6f2-43c2-8fed-5a77776728dd
Lapalux Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Howard, better known by his stage name Lapalux (short for "Lap of Luxury"), is an English record producer from Essex. He is known for his experimental use of texture and wonky, off-kilter beats. He has released three LP's to date and has remixed works by Mirrors, The Acid, and Young Thug.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lapalux Tracks
Sort by
Opilio
Lapalux
Opilio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Opilio
Last played on
Without You (feat. Kerry Leatham)
Lapalux
Without You (feat. Kerry Leatham)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Without You (feat. Kerry Leatham)
Last played on
Below
Lapalux
Below
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Below
Last played on
There Is No Way Back
Lapalux
There Is No Way Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
There Is No Way Back
Last played on
Rotted Arp (feat. Louisahhh)
Lapalux
Rotted Arp (feat. Louisahhh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Rotted Arp (feat. Louisahhh)
Last played on
Holding On
Lapalux
Holding On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Holding On
Last played on
Shape Sharper
Lapalux
Shape Sharper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Shape Sharper
Last played on
Tessellate
Lapalux
Tessellate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Tessellate
Last played on
Dislpacer
Lapalux
Dislpacer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Dislpacer
Last played on
Essex Is Burning
Lapalux
Essex Is Burning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Essex Is Burning
Last played on
Petty Passion
Lapalux
Petty Passion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Petty Passion
Fickering
Lapalux
Fickering
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Fickering
Reverence
Lapalux
Reverence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Reverence
Displacer
Lapalux
Displacer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059923z.jpglink
Displacer
Last played on
4EVA (feat. Talvi)
Lapalux
4EVA (feat. Talvi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
4EVA (feat. Talvi)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Flickering (feat. JFDR)
Lapalux
Flickering (feat. JFDR)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Flickering (feat. JFDR)
Last played on
Flickering (feat. JFDR)
Lapalux
Flickering (feat. JFDR)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Flickering (feat. JFDR)
Last played on
Forgetting and Learning Again (feat. Kerry Leatham)
Lapalux
Forgetting and Learning Again (feat. Kerry Leatham)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Forgetting and Learning Again (feat. Kerry Leatham)
Last played on
Straight Over My Head
Lapalux
Straight Over My Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Straight Over My Head
Last played on
Face Down, Eyes Shut
Lapalux
Face Down, Eyes Shut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Don't Mean A Thing
Lapalux
Don't Mean A Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Thru U
Lapalux
Thru U
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Thru U
Jaw Jackin'
Lapalux
Jaw Jackin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Jaw Jackin'
Closure (feat. Szjerdene)
Lapalux
Closure (feat. Szjerdene)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6527.jpglink
Closure (feat. Szjerdene)
Lapalux Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist