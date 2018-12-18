Kelly GroucuttBorn 8 September 1945. Died 19 February 2009
Kelly Groucutt
1945-09-08
Kelly Groucutt (born Michael William Groucutt; 8 September 1945 – 19 February 2009) was an English musician who was best known for being the bassist and occasional vocalist for the English rock band Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), between 1974 and 1983. He was born in Coseley, West Midlands.
Kelly Groucutt Tracks
