Luke Vibert Born 26 January 1973
Luke Vibert



Luke Vibert Biography (Wikipedia)
Luke Vibert (born 26 January 1973) is a British electronic musician and producer, best known for his work under several aliases such as Plug and Wagon Christ. Raised in Cornwall, Vibert began releasing projects in the 1990s across varied genres, including techno, drum 'n' bass, and trip hop. He has recorded on labels such as Rephlex, Ninja Tune, Planet Mu, and Warp.
Luke Vibert Tracks
Jungle Hitler
Jungle Hitler
165 303
165 303
Analord
Analord
Spiral Staircase
Spiral Staircase
I Love Acid
I Love Acid
Don't F**k Around
Don't F**k Around
Spiral Staircase [future music competition, AFX remix]
Clap Sing
Clap Sing
Feel The Riddim
Feel The Riddim
Heard It All B4
Heard It All B4
Exodus
Exodus
Exodus (The Lion Awakes) (Luke Vibert Remix)
Exodus (The Lion Awakes) (Luke Vibert Remix)
Don't Touch (Luke Vibert Remix)
Don't Touch (Luke Vibert Remix)
Sharp A2
Sharp A2
Africable
Africable
Illogan
Illogan
Officers Club
Officers Club
Bizarster
Bizarster
Halloween (Tom Demac Remix)
I Can Phil It
I Can Phil It
Jack
Jack
Knockout
Knockout
Get Down (To the Sound)
Get Down (To the Sound)
iStrain
iStrain
Jack U Whole
Jack U Whole
Stabs Of Regret (Falty DL Mix)
Stabs Of Regret (Falty DL Mix)
Ridmik
Ridmik
Freak Time Baby
Freak Time Baby
Acrobot
Acrobot
Acid Jacker
Acid Jacker
Acage
Acage
Piti Piti Pas (BOF L'Homme Orchestre) - Remix
Silver Snorse Hotel
Silver Snorse Hotel
We Hear You
We Hear You
