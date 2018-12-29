Lanny Meyers is an American composer, orchestrator, principal arranger and musical director. He has composed the ballet The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet and Oklahoma City Ballet), The Hunt of the Unique-Horn (Long Beach Ballet Co.), film scores for the 1992 Sundance Award winning documentary Beirut: The Last Home Movie, New Line Cinema's The First Time (1983), and many award-winning animated films for Buzzco Assoc. He arranged and orchestrated The Berenstain Bears Show TV series, and, (with Rupert Holmes), the cable TV series Remember WENN (1996). He also composed and orchestrated The Mendocino Music Festival Overture (2004), and created the score for the Psychosomatic Wellness CD by Dr. Candace Pert.