Nathan Jess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b567d5a-b2fd-4f6e-953f-9fbd751f39d0
Nathan Jess Performances & Interviews
Nathan Jess Tracks
Sort by
Sons and Daughters
Nathan Jess
Sons and Daughters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sons and Daughters
Last played on
Give Me Oil In My Lamp (feat. Nathan Jess, Craig Skene, David Hamilton, Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Tim Napier)
Congregation of Green Pastures, Ballymena, David Lawrence, A Sevison & Nathan Jess
Give Me Oil In My Lamp (feat. Nathan Jess, Craig Skene, David Hamilton, Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Tim Napier)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me Oil In My Lamp (feat. Nathan Jess, Craig Skene, David Hamilton, Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Tim Napier)
Choir
Conductor
Composer
Last played on
Good Good Father (feat. Nathan Jess, Tim Napier, David Hamilton, Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Craig Skene)
Choir and Congregation of Green Pastures, Ballymena, Pat Barrett, David Lawrence, Anthony Brown & Nathan Jess
Good Good Father (feat. Nathan Jess, Tim Napier, David Hamilton, Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Craig Skene)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Good Father (feat. Nathan Jess, Tim Napier, David Hamilton, Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Craig Skene)
Choir
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
Before The Throne Of God Above (feat. Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Craig Skene)
Choir and Congregation of Green Pastures, Ballymena, Vikki Anne Cook, Nathan Jess & Charitie Lees Smith
Before The Throne Of God Above (feat. Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Craig Skene)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before The Throne Of God Above (feat. Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Craig Skene)
Choir
Featured Artist
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
God Is Love (feat. David Lawrence, Nathan Jess, Tim Napier, David Hamilton, Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Craig Skene)
Nathan Jess
God Is Love (feat. David Lawrence, Nathan Jess, Tim Napier, David Hamilton, Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Craig Skene)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Is Love (feat. David Lawrence, Nathan Jess, Tim Napier, David Hamilton, Gwyneth Reid, Peter Comfort & Craig Skene)
Featured Artist
Last played on
To God Be The Glory (feat. Congregation at Green Pastures, Ballymena)
William H. Doane
To God Be The Glory (feat. Congregation at Green Pastures, Ballymena)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To God Be The Glory (feat. Congregation at Green Pastures, Ballymena)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
Burning Heart
Nathan Jess
Burning Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Heart
Last played on
Saviour of the World
Nathan Jess
Saviour of the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saviour of the World
Last played on
1st Noel
Nathan Jess
1st Noel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1st Noel
Last played on
Lead Me Home
Nathan Jess
Lead Me Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lead Me Home
Last played on
Nathan Jess Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist