Bob ReynoldsSaxophonist. Born 29 September 1977
Bob Reynolds
Bob Reynolds Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Reynolds is a jazz tenor saxophonist.
Born in Morristown, New Jersey, his family moved to Jacksonville, Florida. He started playing saxophone at age 13 and attended high school at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts with a well-known jazz band. After graduating, he attended Berklee College of Music where he studied with George Garzone and Hal Crook. He has worked with John Mayer, Brian Blade, Aaron Goldberg, Gregory Hutchinson, Tom Harrell, and Snarky Puppy.
His 2006 album Can't Wait for Perfect was voted Best Debut in the Village Voice jazz poll. Reynolds received a Grammy Award with Snarky Puppy in 2017, four ASCAP Young Jazz Composer awards, and Berklee's Billboard Magazine Endowed Scholarship.
Lingus
Snarky Puppy
Lingus
Lingus
