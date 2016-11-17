Saki KaskasBorn 24 September 1971. Died 17 November 2016
Theodosius Kaskamanidis (September 24, 1971 – November 11?, 2016), better known as "Saki Kaskas" or "Captain Ginger", was a Greek video game music composer, best known for his soundtracks in the Need for Speed series.
