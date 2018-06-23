Roger KellawayBorn 1 November 1939
Roger Kellaway Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Kellaway (born November 1, 1939) is an American composer, arranger, and pianist.
Invictus (2009): Theme
Kyle Eastwood
Invictus (2009): Theme
Invictus (2009): Theme
INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (1978): Main Title
Denny Zeitlin
INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (1978): Main Title
INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (1978): Main Title
Rusty Dusty Blues
Mark Murphy
Rusty Dusty Blues
Rusty Dusty Blues
Alfie's Theme Differently
Sonny Rollins
Alfie's Theme Differently
Alfie's Theme Differently
Hymn
Bob Brookmeyer
Hymn
Hymn
