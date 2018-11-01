Kristin HershBorn 7 August 1966
Kristin Hersh
Kristin Hersh Biography (Wikipedia)
Martha Kristin Hersh (born August 7, 1966) is an American singer-songwriter, musician and author, known for her solo work and with her rock bands Throwing Muses and 50FootWave. She has released eleven solo albums. Her guitar work and composition style ranges from jaggedly dissonant to traditional folk. Hersh's lyrics have a stream-of-consciousness style, reflecting her personal experiences.
Kristin Hersh Tracks
Lax
Kristin Hersh
Lax
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Lax
Last played on
Your Ghost
Kristin Hersh
Your Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Your Ghost
Last played on
Gin
Kristin Hersh
Gin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Gin
Last played on
No Shade In Shadow
Kristin Hersh
No Shade In Shadow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
No Shade In Shadow
Last played on
Crooked
Kristin Hersh
Crooked
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Crooked
Last played on
Winter
Kristin Hersh
Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Winter
Last played on
Your Ghost
Kristin Hersh And Michael Stipe
Your Ghost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Ghost
Performer
Last played on
August
Kristin Hersh
August
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
August
Last played on
Soma Gone Slapstick
Kristin Hersh
Soma Gone Slapstick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Soma Gone Slapstick
Last played on
Diving Bell
Kristin Hersh
Diving Bell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Diving Bell
Last played on
The Letter
Kristin Hersh
The Letter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
The Letter
Last played on
Mississippi Kite
Kristin Hersh
Mississippi Kite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Mississippi Kite
Last played on
Elizabeth June
Kristin Hersh
Elizabeth June
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Elizabeth June
Last played on
TROUBLE
Kristin Hersh
TROUBLE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
TROUBLE
Last played on
White Bikini Sands - 6Music Session 22/11/2005
Kristin Hersh
White Bikini Sands - 6Music Session 22/11/2005
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
You're A Ghost - 6Music Session 22/11/2005
Kristin Hersh
You're A Ghost - 6Music Session 22/11/2005
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
You're A Ghost - 6Music Session 22/11/2005
Last played on
Nerve Endings
Kristin Hersh
Nerve Endings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Nerve Endings
Last played on
Sno Cat
Kristin Hersh
Sno Cat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Sno Cat
Last played on
Like You
Kristin Hersh
Like You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwv0.jpglink
Like You
Last played on
