Claire Huangci
Claire Huangci (born March 22, 1990) is an American classical pianist.
Prelude in G minor, Op 23 No 5
Sergei Rachmaninov
24 Preludes Op.28 for piano
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne no.20 in C sharp minor Op.posth for piano
Frédéric Chopin
Sonate, K. 397 D-Dur and K. 278 D-Dur
Domenico Scarlatti
3 keyboard sonatas
Domenico Scarlatti
Keyboard Sonata in D Major, K.278/L.S15/P.434 Con Velocita
Domenico Scarlatti
Keyboard Sonata in D Minor, K.32/L.423/P.14 Aria
Domenico Scarlatti
25 Variations and fugue on a theme by G F Handel Op.24 for piano
Johannes Brahms
Aria, from Goldberg variations BWV.988
Johann Sebastian Bach
Comptine d'un autre été, from the film 'Amelia'
Yann Tiersen
