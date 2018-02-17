Angelo Francesco Lavagnino (22 February 1909 - 21 August 1987) was an Italian composer, he was born in Genoa. He is best known for scoring many films, including Legend of the Lost, Conspiracy of Hearts, Gorgo, The Legion's Last Patrol, Daisy Miller, and two directed by Orson Welles, Othello and Chimes at Midnight. He also scored several peplums and spaghetti westerns.

Lavagnino won the Nastro d'Argento award for Best Score twice, for Continente perduto (1954) and Vertigine bianca (1956).