Angelo Francesco LavagninoBorn 22 February 1909. Died 21 August 1987
Angelo Francesco Lavagnino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1909-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b43c0cc-5366-4113-bbf7-3f04a44cf671
Biography (Wikipedia)
Angelo Francesco Lavagnino (22 February 1909 - 21 August 1987) was an Italian composer, he was born in Genoa. He is best known for scoring many films, including Legend of the Lost, Conspiracy of Hearts, Gorgo, The Legion's Last Patrol, Daisy Miller, and two directed by Orson Welles, Othello and Chimes at Midnight. He also scored several peplums and spaghetti westerns.
Lavagnino won the Nastro d'Argento award for Best Score twice, for Continente perduto (1954) and Vertigine bianca (1956).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Gorgo (1961): Main Title
Angelo Francesco Lavagnino
Gorgo (1961): Main Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gorgo (1961): Main Title
Orchestra
Last played on
Chimes at Midnight (1964): Apertura Festosa
Angelo Francesco Lavagnino
Chimes at Midnight (1964): Apertura Festosa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chimes at Midnight (1964): Apertura Festosa
Last played on
Moto Perpetuo in C major, Op.11
Nicolò Paganini
Moto Perpetuo in C major, Op.11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr0.jpglink
Moto Perpetuo in C major, Op.11
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist