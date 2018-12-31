Cozy PowellBorn 29 December 1948. Died 5 April 1998
Cozy Powell Biography (Wikipedia)
Cozy Powell (birth name Colin Trevor Flooks) (29 December 1947 – 5 April 1998) was an English rock drummer, who made his name with many major rock bands and artists like The Jeff Beck Group, Rainbow, Gary Moore, Robert Plant, Brian May, Whitesnake, Emerson, Lake & Powell, and Black Sabbath.
Powell had appeared on at least 66 albums, with contributions on many other recordings. Many rock drummers have cited him as a major influence.
