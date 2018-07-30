Arve TellefsenNorwegian violinist. Born 14 December 1936
Arve Tellefsen
1936-12-14
Arve Tellefsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Arve Tellefsen (born 14 December 1936 in Trondheim, Norway) is an award winning Norwegian violinist, known from collaborations with conductors such as Mariss Jansons, Arvid Jansons, Herbert Blomstedt, Gary Bertini, Evgeny Svetlanov, Bryden Thomson, Neeme Järvi, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Paavo Berglund, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Walter Weller and Zubin Mehta. In the UK, he has appeared with the Royal Philharmonic, the London Philharmonic, The Hallé, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, BBC Welsh Orchestra, the Liverpool Philharmonic and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.
A Mountain Vision
Ole Bull
Triple Concerto for violin, piano and orchestra in C major (Op. 56)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Andante cantabile
Ole Bull
Violin Sonatina (1939)
Dag Wirén
Violin Sonatina (1928)
Lars‐Erik Larsson
Cantabile doloroso e Rondo giocoso for violin and orchestra
Ole Bull
La mélancolie (Moments of Solitude)
Ole Bull
Finale (Allegro assai con fuoco), from Octet in A major Op.3 for Strings
Johan Svendsen, Arve Tellefsen, Peter Hindar, Sven Nyhus, Hans Christian Hauge & The Hindar Quartet
Romance no 1 in A major
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Cantabile doloroso e rondo giocoso (feat. Arve Tellefsen, Eivind Aadland & Trondheim Symfoniorkester)
Ole Bull
