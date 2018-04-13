Inga JuusoBorn 5 October 1945. Died 23 August 2014
Inga Juuso Biography (Wikipedia)
Inga Juuso (5 October 1945 – 23 August 2014) was a yoiker, Sami singer and actress in the film The Kautokeino Rebellion. She was known from her own band performances, and recordings and collaborations with musicians like Steinar Raknes, Håkon Mjåset Johansen, and Jørn Øien.
Skuoji Ruovdi (Road Trip)
Biera Máret (Road Trip)
