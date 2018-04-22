Robyn ArcherBorn 18 June 1948
Robyn Archer
1948-06-18
Robyn Archer Biography (Wikipedia)
Robyn Archer, AO, CdOAL (born 1948) is an Australian singer, writer, stage director, artistic director, and public advocate of the arts, in Australia and internationally.
The Ballad of Mack the Knife
Kurt Weill
The Ballad of Mack the Knife
The Ballad of Mack the Knife
Last played on
Supply and Demand
Hanns Eisler
Supply and Demand
Supply and Demand
Last played on
Hollywood Elegies
Hanns Eisler
Hollywood Elegies
Hollywood Elegies
Last played on
