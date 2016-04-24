Gérard AbitonBorn 1954
Gérard Abiton
1954
Gérard Abiton Biography (Wikipedia)
Gérard Abiton (born 1954) is a French classical guitarist. At 16 years old, Gerard Abiton joined the Conservatoire de Paris (cnsmdp) in Alexandre Lagoya's class.
Gérard Abiton Tracks
Allegro Moderator from Sonata Mexicana
