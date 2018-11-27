Frans van RuthBorn 27 April 1951
Frans van Ruth
1951-04-27
Frans van Ruth Biography (Wikipedia)
Frans van Ruth (born 27 April 1951) is a Dutch Classical pianist and songwriter. Mostly known for his works Songs in Love and Death and Allegro.
Frans van Ruth Tracks
Rondeau (Op.3)
Gertrude van den Bergh
Lied fur pianoforte
Gertrude van den Bergh
6 Lieder (Op.17 Nos 1, 2 & 3)
Elisabeth Kuyper
Verses from Maria Lecina
Henriëtte Bosmans
Singer
Zwischen dir und mir; Herzendiebchen (Op.17 Nos.4 & 5)
Elisabeth Kuyper
Singer
