Jean-Jacques Goldman (born 11 October 1951) is French singer-songwriter. He is hugely popular in the French-speaking world; since 2017 and the death of Johnny Hallyday he has been the highest grossing French living pop rock singer. Born in Paris and active since 1975, he was part of the trio Fredericks Goldman Jones with a string of hits in the 1990s. He was also part of the Les Enfoirés collective from 1986 to 2016 and is best known in the English-speaking world for winning a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1997.