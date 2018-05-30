Jean-Jacques GoldmanBorn 11 October 1951
Jean-Jacques Goldman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-10-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b3819e6-3fa1-4a50-a84c-f2a62643185d
Jean-Jacques Goldman Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Jacques Goldman (born 11 October 1951) is French singer-songwriter. He is hugely popular in the French-speaking world; since 2017 and the death of Johnny Hallyday he has been the highest grossing French living pop rock singer. Born in Paris and active since 1975, he was part of the trio Fredericks Goldman Jones with a string of hits in the 1990s. He was also part of the Les Enfoirés collective from 1986 to 2016 and is best known in the English-speaking world for winning a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1997.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean-Jacques Goldman Tracks
Sort by
En Passant
Jean-Jacques Goldman
En Passant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En Passant
Last played on
Je Te Donne
Jean-Jacques Goldman
Je Te Donne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Je Te Donne
Last played on
Doux
Jean-Jacques Goldman
Doux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doux
Last played on
Jean-Jacques Goldman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist