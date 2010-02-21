Carson P. Cooman (born June 12, 1982, Rochester, New York) is an American composer and organist.

Cooman was first given piano lessons as a three-year-old and began studying organ under Bruce Klanderman at age ten. He studied music at Harvard University and then at Carnegie Mellon University, studying with Bernard Rands and Judith Weir.

Cooman is a prolific composer, having composed almost 1,000 works by the time he reached age thirty. As a performer, he tours as a professional organist concentrating on the performance of modern composers; he has premiered more than one hundred works for organ.

Cooman also writes on music, having been editor of the Living Music Journal from 2005 to 2009 and a frequent contributor to the music publication Fanfare. He is currently composer-in-residence at Harvard Memorial Church.

In 2018 Cooman wrote Two Orgelkids Pieces, specially composed for the so-called "Do-organ" of Orgelkids. One of the compositions is dedicated to Lydia Vroegindeweij, who started Orgelkids in 2009.