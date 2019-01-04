Carl Joachim Andersen (April 29, 1847 – May 7, 1909) was a Danish flutist, conductor and composer born in Copenhagen, son of the flutist Christian Joachim Andersen. Both as a virtuoso and as composer of flute music, he is considered one of the best of his time. He was considered to be a tough leader and teacher and demanded as such a lot from his orchestras but through that style he reached a high level.