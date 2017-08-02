Esther Renay Dean, known professionally as Ester Dean, (born April 15, 1986) is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress. Dean has also written songs for many artists including Christina Aguilera, Florence + The Machine, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Drake, Selena Gomez, Nicole Scherzinger, Priyanka Chopra, Mary J. Blige, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Clarkson, Ciara, The Pussycat Dolls, Usher, Kelly Rowland, Girlicious, Keri Hilson, Rihanna, R. Kelly, Britney Spears, G.R.L., Soulja Boy Tell 'Em, Little Mix, Pia Toscano, Tinie Tempah, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Fifth Harmony, and Eurovision Song Contest 2012 winner Loreen. Her 2009 debut single "Drop It Low" featured singer Chris Brown.

In 2011, Dean contributed to the soundtrack for the animated film, Rio by Blue Sky Studios.

At the 54th Annual Grammy Awards, Dean was nominated for Album of the Year as a producer on Rihanna's album Loud.

In 2012, she voiced two of the characters in the fourth film in the Ice Age franchise, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and also wrote a song for the movie, entitled "We Are (Family)". Dean made her acting debut in the film Pitch Perfect (2012) as Cynthia-Rose Adams, a role she reprised for the sequels, Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) and Pitch Perfect 3 (2017).