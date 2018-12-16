KickRaux is a Jamaican DJ, record producer, songwriter and music executive. He has collaborated with producers and vocalists such as Vybz Kartel, Major Lazer, Tyga, Wizkid, Machel Montano, Chronixx, Konshens, Busta Rhymes, Charly Black, Demarco and is known for his remixes of artists such as Migos, Jay Z, Mila J, Kranium & M.I.A. Major Lazer frontman Diplo referred to KickRaux as "one of (his) favorite new producers." In early 2014, KickRaux was credited with coining the phrase "Future Dancehall" the term used to describe his style of music productions.