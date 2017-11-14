Pyotr GontcharovBorn 18 October 1888. Died 20 May 1970
Pyotr Gontcharov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1888-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b301964-c2a1-4627-ab44-b4d51a0a3765
Pyotr Gontcharov Biography (Wikipedia)
Piotr Gontcharov (1888–1970) was a Russian composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pyotr Gontcharov Tracks
Sort by
We bow down before Your Cross
Pyotr Gontcharov
We bow down before Your Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We bow down before Your Cross
Last played on
Back to artist