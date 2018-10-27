Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love ReactionFormed 1986
Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
Biography (Wikipedia)
Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction are a British hard rock group.
Prime Mover
Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction
Prime Mover
Prime Mover
Planet Girl
Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction
Planet Girl
Planet Girl
Dangerous - BBC Session 11/05/1986
Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction
Dangerous - BBC Session 11/05/1986
Dangerous - BBC Session 11/05/1986
Hymn Of The Speed Kings - BBC Session 11/05/1986
Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction
Hymn Of The Speed Kings - BBC Session 11/05/1986
High Preist Of Love BBC Session 11/05/1986
Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction
High Preist Of Love BBC Session 11/05/1986
