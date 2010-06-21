The Pinker TonesFormed 2001
The Pinker Tones
2001
The Pinker Tones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pinker Tones is an alternative pop band from Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. They have released 6 albums to date, and have been included on many more. "The Whistling Song" is featured in all versions of EA Sports game, FIFA 09.
