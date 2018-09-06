Jean‐Joseph MouretBorn 16 April 1682. Died 22 December 1738
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
1682-04-16
Jean‐Joseph Mouret Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Joseph Mouret (11 April 1682 in Avignon – 22 December 1738 in Charenton-le-Pont) was a French composer whose dramatic works made him one of the leading exponents of Baroque music in his country. Even though most of his works are no longer performed, Mouret's name survives today thanks to the popularity of the Fanfare-Rondeau from his first Suite de symphonies, which has been adopted as the signature tune of the PBS program Masterpiece and is a popular musical choice in many modern weddings.
Jean‐Joseph Mouret Tracks
Rondeau (Sinfonies de fanfare)
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Rondeau (Sinfonies de fanfare)
Rondeau (Sinfonies de fanfare)
Suite des Symphonies No. 2 (1st and 2nd movements)
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Suite des Symphonies No. 2 (1st and 2nd movements)
Suite des Symphonies No. 2 (1st and 2nd movements)
Sinfonies de Fanfare
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Sinfonies de Fanfare
Sinfonies de Fanfare
Fanfares (Suite de symphonies)
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Fanfares (Suite de symphonies)
Fanfares (Suite de symphonies)
Sinfonies de fanfare
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Sinfonies de fanfare
Sinfonies de fanfare
Rondeau
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Rondeau
Rondeau
Andromede et Persee - cantata
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Andromede et Persee - cantata
Andromede et Persee - cantata
Ensemble
Rondeau
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Rondeau
Rondeau
Rondeau (Symphonies de fanfares, Suite No. 1)
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Rondeau (Symphonies de fanfares, Suite No. 1)
Fanfares for trumpet, timps, vns, obs & bc [c.1729]
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Fanfares for trumpet, timps, vns, obs & bc [c.1729]
