John AddisonBorn 16 March 1920. Died 7 December 1998
John Addison
1920-03-16
John Addison Biography (Wikipedia)
John Mervyn Addison (16 March 1920 – 7 December 1998) was a British composer best known for his film scores.
John Addison Tracks
The Seven Percent Solution (1976) - Suite
The Seven Percent Solution (1976) - Suite
A Taste of Honey (1961) - Big Ship Sails on the Alley-Alley-O
John Dankworth
A Taste of Honey (1961) - Big Ship Sails on the Alley-Alley-O
Fame: I Sing The Body Electric
BBC Concert Orchestra
Fame: I Sing The Body Electric
I was Monty's Double (1958): "March"
I was Monty's Double (1958): "March"
THE GIRL WITH GREEN EYES (1964): "End titles"
THE GIRL WITH GREEN EYES (1964): "End titles"
Orchestra
Sleuth (1972): Overture / Milo's Theme
Sleuth (1972): Overture / Milo's Theme
A Bridge Too Far March
A Bridge Too Far March
A Bridge Too Far (1977) - March of the Paratroopers
A Bridge Too Far (1977) - March of the Paratroopers
REACH FOR THE SKY (1956) - Reach For The Sky
REACH FOR THE SKY (1956) - Reach For The Sky
The Charge Of The Light Brigade (Main Theme)
The March (From A Bridge Too Far)
The March (From A Bridge Too Far)
Carte Blanche Suite, Op. 21
Carte Blanche Suite, Op. 21
Pool of London (1951) - Titles
Pool of London (1951) - Titles
A Bridge Too Far (Main Theme)
A Bridge Too Far (Main Theme)
TORN CURTAIN (1966): Premonitions of Trouble
TORN CURTAIN (1966): Premonitions of Trouble
Orchestra
The Maggie - Song of the Maggie
The Maggie - Song of the Maggie
Reach for the Sky
Reach for the Sky
Performer
SEVEN PER CENT SOLUTION (1976): Suite
SEVEN PER CENT SOLUTION (1976): Suite
Why Should I Care?
Why Should I Care?
Performer
Tom Jones: Overture (feat. BBC Concert Orchestra)
Tom Jones: Overture (feat. BBC Concert Orchestra)
A Bridge Too Far
A Bridge Too Far
March (Carlton-Browne of the F.O.) (feat. Rumon Gamba & BBC Concert Orchestra)
March (Carlton-Browne of the F.O.) (feat. Rumon Gamba & BBC Concert Orchestra)
Tom Jones (film score)
Tom Jones (film score)
Reach for the Sky
Reach for the Sky
Swinging
Swinging
Past BBC Events
Proms 1956: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1956-08-11T07:01:47
11
Aug
1956
Proms 1956: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
John Addison Links
