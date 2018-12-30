Franz BerwaldBorn 23 July 1796. Died 3 April 1868
Franz Berwald
Franz Berwald Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Adolf Berwald (23 July 1796 – 3 April 1868) was a Swedish Romantic composer. He made his living as an orthopedic surgeon and later as the manager of a saw mill and glass factory, and became more appreciated as a composer after his death than he had been in his lifetime.
Franz Berwald Tracks
Septet in B flat (1828)
Septet in B flat (1828)
Septet in B flat (1828)
Septet in B flat major (3rd mvt)
Septet in B flat major (3rd mvt)
Septet in B flat major (3rd mvt)
Ensemble
Konzertstuck in F major Op.2
Konzertstuck in F major Op.2
Konzertstuck in F major Op.2
Septet in B flat major (1828)
Septet in B flat major (1828)
Septet in B flat major (1828)
Piano Quintet No.1 in C minor (Op.5) (1853)
Piano Quintet No.1 in C minor (Op.5) (1853)
Piano Quintet No.1 in C minor (Op.5) (1853)
String Quartet No 2 in A minor (1849)
String Quartet No 2 in A minor (1849)
String Quartet No 2 in A minor (1849)
Fantasia on 2 Swedish Folksongs for piano (1850-59)
Fantasia on 2 Swedish Folksongs for piano (1850-59)
Fantasia on 2 Swedish Folksongs for piano (1850-59)
Play of the Elves
Play of the Elves
Play of the Elves
Symphonic Poem 'Wettlauf'
Symphonic Poem 'Wettlauf'
Symphonic Poem 'Wettlauf'
Elfenspiel
Elfenspiel
Elfenspiel
String Quartet in G minor [1818]
String Quartet in G minor [1818]
String Quartet in G minor [1818]
Ensemble
Estrella de Soria (Overture)
Estrella de Soria (Overture)
Estrella de Soria (Overture)
Reminiscences of Norwegian Mountains
Reminiscences of Norwegian Mountains
Reminiscences of Norwegian Mountains
Septet in B Flat Major (1st mvt)
Septet in B Flat Major (1st mvt)
Septet in B Flat Major (1st mvt)
Memory of the Norwegian Alps
Memory of the Norwegian Alps
Memory of the Norwegian Alps
Septet in B flat major
Septet in B flat major
Septet in B flat major
Quartet in E flat for clarinet, bassoon, horn and piano
Quartet in E flat for clarinet, bassoon, horn and piano
Quartet in E flat for clarinet, bassoon, horn and piano
Duo in B flat for cello and piano
Duo in B flat for cello and piano
Duo in B flat for cello and piano
Septet in B flat for wind and strings
Septet in B flat for wind and strings
Septet in B flat for wind and strings
Romance and Scherzo
Romance and Scherzo
Romance and Scherzo
String Quartet in A minor
String Quartet in A minor
String Quartet in A minor
Ensemble
Piano Quintet No 1 in C minor
Piano Quintet No 1 in C minor
Piano Quintet No 1 in C minor
Septet in B flat major, 3rd movement; Finale (Allegro con spirito)
Septet in B flat major, 3rd movement; Finale (Allegro con spirito)
Septet in B flat major, 3rd movement; Finale (Allegro con spirito)
Grand Septet
Grand Septet
Grand Septet
