Terri WalkerBorn 14 April 1979
Terri Walker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01j0dcn.jpg
1979-04-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b285612-e40d-4f86-aa50-14cdee980e53
Terri Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Terri Walker (born Chanelle Gstettenbauer, 14 April 1979) is an English R&B and soul singer-songwriter. Walker has released three albums in the United Kingdom, Untitled, L.O.V.E, and I Am. She also provided the majority of the vocals for Shanks & Bigfoot's debut album Swings and Roundabouts. Walker's fourth studio album Entitled was released March 2015.
Terri Walker Tracks
Day Dreaming (1Xtra Live Lounge, 05 Oct 2018)
Terri Walker
Day Dreaming (1Xtra Live Lounge, 05 Oct 2018)
Day Dreaming (1Xtra Live Lounge, 05 Oct 2018)
Justify (Phil:osophy Remix) (feat. Terri Walker)
Artificial Intelligence
Justify (Phil:osophy Remix) (feat. Terri Walker)
Justify (Phil:osophy Remix) (feat. Terri Walker)
Break Out (Clean)
Terri Walker
Break Out (Clean)
Break Out (Clean)
Breakout (feat. Rodney P)
Terri Walker
Breakout (feat. Rodney P)
Breakout (feat. Rodney P)
Drawing Board
Terri Walker
Drawing Board
Drawing Board
Break Out
Terri Walker
Break Out
Break Out
Waiting On The Night Bus (feat. Terri Walker)
Moses Boyd
Waiting On The Night Bus (feat. Terri Walker)
Waiting On The Night Bus (feat. Terri Walker)
I'm So Sorry (Live from BBC Maida Vale Studios)
Carroll Thompson
I'm So Sorry (Live from BBC Maida Vale Studios)
I'm So Sorry (Live from BBC Maida Vale Studios)
Rift Valley
Subjective
Rift Valley
Rift Valley
Hurt By Love
Terri Walker
Hurt By Love
Hurt By Love
Sling Shot Riddim
Children of Zeus
Sling Shot Riddim
Sling Shot Riddim
Sling Shot Riddim (feat. Terri Walker)
Children of Zeus
Sling Shot Riddim (feat. Terri Walker)
Sling Shot Riddim (feat. Terri Walker)
Horizons (The Biggest Weekend 2018) (feat. Terri Walker)
Goldie
Horizons (The Biggest Weekend 2018) (feat. Terri Walker)
Horizons (The Biggest Weekend 2018) (feat. Terri Walker)
Ching Ching (I'll Be Loving You Still)
Terri Walker
Ching Ching (I'll Be Loving You Still)
Ching Ching (I'll Be Loving You Still)
Light In The Dark (feat. Terri Walker)
SpectraSoul
Light In The Dark (feat. Terri Walker)
Light In The Dark (feat. Terri Walker)
Horizons (feat. Terri Walker & Swindle)
Goldie
Horizons (feat. Terri Walker & Swindle)
Horizons (feat. Terri Walker & Swindle)
Get It On (feat. Terri Walker & Joel Culpepper)
Swindle
Get It On (feat. Terri Walker & Joel Culpepper)
Get It On (feat. Terri Walker & Joel Culpepper)
This Is My Time
Terri Walker
This Is My Time
This Is My Time
Lose Twice
Terri Walker
Lose Twice
Lose Twice
Feel It In The Water (Levelz Remix) (feat. Chimpo)
Terri Walker
Feel It In The Water (Levelz Remix) (feat. Chimpo)
Feel It In The Water (Levelz Remix) (feat. Chimpo)
Feel It In The Water (Levelz Remix) (feat. Chimpo & Jenna G)
Terri Walker
Feel It In The Water (Levelz Remix) (feat. Chimpo & Jenna G)
Feel It In The Water (Levelz Remix) (feat. Chimpo & Jenna G)
Feel It In The Water (Chimpo & Metrodome Remix) (feat. Jenna G & Trigga)
Terri Walker
Feel It In The Water (Chimpo & Metrodome Remix) (feat. Jenna G & Trigga)
Feel It In The Water (Chimpo & Metrodome Remix) (feat. Jenna G & Trigga)
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Terri Walker & Melissa Steel
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-06-19
19
Jun
2015
Live Lounge: Terri Walker & Melissa Steel
BBC Broadcasting House
