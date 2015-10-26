Jamie Lynn SpearsBorn 4 April 1991
Jamie Lynn Marie Spears (born April 4, 1991) is an American actress and singer-songwriter. She was born in McComb, Mississippi, and raised in Louisiana, the younger sister of singer Britney Spears. She is known for her role as Zoey Brooks on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101, in which she starred from 2005 to 2008.
Spears became the subject of significant media attention and controversy in 2007, when she announced she was pregnant at age 16, effectively sending her career into hiatus. In 2013, Spears launched a career in country music. She released her debut single, "How Could I Want More", along with her debut EP, The Journey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
How Could I Want More
How Could I Want More
How Could I Want More
Big Bad World
Big Bad World
Big Bad World
