Jaideep Sahni (born 1968) is an Indian screenwriter, songwriter and creative producer, who wrote the screenplays for films like Chak De! India, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Company, Bunty Aur Babli and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

He won the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue as well as Filmfare Award for Best Story for Company (2002), and the Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay for Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006). He also won the IIFA award 2008 for best story, for Chak De! India .