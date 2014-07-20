John Michael KingBorn 13 May 1926. Died 17 August 2008
John Michael King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1926-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b24f046-fa54-487c-850a-d49e2f2478f6
John Michael King Biography (Wikipedia)
John Michael King (May 13, 1926 – August 17, 2008) was an American actor most often associated with his roles in musical theatre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Michael King Tracks
Sort by
On The Street Where You Live
John Michael King
On The Street Where You Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Street Where You Live
Last played on
Back to artist